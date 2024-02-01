TD Synnex Corp Insider Michael Urban Sells 16,116 Shares

Michael Urban, an insider at TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial), executed a sale of 16,116 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

TD Synnex Corp is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions. By partnering with original equipment manufacturers, software publishers, and reseller customers, TD Synnex delivers a broad offering of products in the IT market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,366 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells for TD Synnex Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of TD Synnex Corp were trading at $106.33, resulting in a market cap of $9.39 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.78, which is below the industry median of 22.9 and above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $106.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $122.47, TD Synnex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.