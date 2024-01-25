Visa Inc (V) Reports 9% Revenue Growth and Robust Earnings in Q1 2024

Stable Payment Volumes and Strong Cross-Border Activity Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenues: $8.6 billion, marking a 9% increase on both nominal and constant-dollar basis.
  • GAAP Net Income: Rose to $4.9 billion, a 17% increase year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $2.39, up 20% and non-GAAP EPS at $2.41, up 11%.
  • Payments Volume: Grew by 8%, with cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe up by 16%.
  • Processed Transactions: Increased by 9%, totaling 57.5 billion transactions.
  • Share Repurchases and Dividends: Visa returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Visa Inc (V, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fiscal first quarter 2024 results. As the world's largest payment processor, Visa's systems are designed to handle over 65,000 transactions per second, and the company operates in more than 200 countries, processing transactions in over 160 currencies. The fiscal report highlights a 9% increase in net revenues, reaching $8.6 billion, and a significant 17% rise in GAAP net income to $4.9 billion, or $2.39 per share. Non-GAAP net income was also strong at $4.9 billion, or $2.41 per share.

1750633037114273792.png

Financial Performance and Key Drivers

Visa's performance in the first quarter reflects a stable growth in payments volume and processed transactions, with a notable strength in cross-border volume growth. According to Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer of Visa Inc, "Our 2024 fiscal year is off to a solid start... Consumer spending remained resilient." The company's focus on consumer payments, new flows, and value-added services is expected to continue driving growth.

Our 2024 fiscal year is off to a solid start. In our first quarter, net revenues grew 9% and GAAP EPS grew 20%, driven by relatively stable growth in overall payments volume and processed transactions, plus strong growth in cross-border volume. Consumer spending remained resilient. Looking ahead, we continue to see significant opportunity across consumer payments, new flows and value-added services."

Payments volume for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, increased by 8% on a constant-dollar basis, while cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe transactions surged by 16%. Processed transactions rose to 57.5 billion, a 9% year-over-year increase. Service revenues climbed by 11% to $3.9 billion, data processing revenues by 14% to $4.4 billion, and international transaction revenues by 8% to $3.0 billion. Other revenues also saw an 18% increase.

Operational Efficiency and Shareholder Returns

Visa's operational efficiency is evident in its reduced GAAP operating expenses, which decreased by 6% primarily due to a lower litigation provision. Non-GAAP operating expenses, however, saw a 7% increase driven by higher personnel expenses. The company's effective tax rate was 19.1% for the quarter.

Visa has been active in returning value to its shareholders, repurchasing 14.0 million shares at an average cost of $239.45 per share for a total of $3.4 billion. Additionally, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.520 per share, payable on March 1, 2024.

Strategic Acquisitions and Corporate Developments

Visa announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Prosa, a leading payments processor in Mexico, and the completion of its acquisition of Pismo, a cloud-native issuer processing and core banking platform. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Visa's processing capabilities and support for emerging payment schemes.

The company's financial outlook remains positive, with a focus on leveraging its global network and expanding its services to drive future growth. Visa's solid start to the fiscal year 2024, with robust revenue and earnings growth, positions it well to navigate the dynamic payments landscape.

For detailed financial figures and additional insights, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Visa Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.