CVRx Inc (CVRX) Reports Substantial Revenue Growth in 2023

U.S. Heart Failure Revenue Soars by 97%, Fueling Optimism for 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: CVRx Inc (CVRX) reported a 75% increase in annual revenue, with U.S. heart failure revenue up by 97%.
  • Gross Margin Improvement: Gross margin improved to 84% for the year, reflecting higher efficiency and pricing strategies.
  • Net Loss Narrowing: The company's net loss slightly decreased to $41.2 million in 2023 from $41.4 million in 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: R&D expenses increased by 17%, while SG&A expenses rose by 29% due to expansion efforts.
  • Cash Position: CVRx Inc (CVRX) ended the year with $90.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • 2024 Outlook: The company anticipates total revenue between $11.0 million and $12.0 million for Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

1750634170671067136.png

On January 25, 2024, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial), a leader in neuromodulation solutions for cardiovascular diseases, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 through its 8-K filing. The company's proprietary Barostim technology continues to gain traction, particularly in the U.S. market, which is the primary revenue driver.

Financial Performance and Growth Drivers

CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue, with a 58% rise in Q4 2023 and a 75% increase for the full year, compared to the same periods in 2022. The U.S. market was particularly strong, with heart failure (HF) revenue units growing substantially. This growth is attributed to the expansion into new sales territories, increased physician and patient awareness, and the addition of new implanting centers.

Gross profit for Q4 2023 was $9.6 million, a 69% increase from Q4 2022, with gross margin improving to 85% from 79%. This improvement reflects a decrease in cost per unit and an increase in the average selling price. For the full year, gross profit rose by 89% to $33.0 million, with an 84% gross margin, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and pricing power.

Operational Expenses and Net Loss

Research and Development (R&D) expenses saw a decrease in Q4 but increased overall for the year, primarily due to higher compensation expenses linked to increased headcount. Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 21% in Q4 and 29% for the full year, driven by expansion in the commercialization of Barostim, higher compensation, and marketing efforts.

Despite these increases, the net loss for the year slightly improved to $41.2 million from $41.4 million in 2022. The net loss per share for 2023 was $1.99 based on 20,754,375 weighted average shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial) had a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $90.6 million. The net cash used in operating and investing activities for the year was $39.6 million, a decrease from $43.4 million in the previous year, indicating a more efficient use of resources.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to 2024, CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial) is optimistic about its growth prospects, expecting to report total revenue between $11.0 million and $12.0 million for the first quarter. The company's leadership expressed confidence in the ongoing commercial adoption of Barostim and the strategic plans in place for future growth.

"As we reflect on the accomplishments of 2023, it has been a great year for CVRx. We are proud to have sustained the momentum in driving the adoption and utilization of Barostim, resulting in a 97% annual increase in U.S. heart failure revenue," said Nadim Yared, President and CEO of CVRx.

Value investors may find CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial)'s continued revenue growth, improved gross margins, and strong cash position to be compelling reasons to consider the stock. The company's focus on expanding its innovative Barostim technology and its positive outlook for 2024 suggest a potential for continued improvement in financial performance.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial), investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVRx Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.