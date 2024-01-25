On January 25, 2024, First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a financial holding entity providing wealth management services and operating primarily through its Wealth Management and Mortgage segments, reported a decrease in net income available to common shareholders to $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $5.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Performance and Challenges

First Western Financial Inc's performance in Q4 2023 was marked by a disciplined approach to expense control and a strategic focus on deposit growth. Despite these efforts, the company faced a significant reduction in profitability, primarily due to an increased provision for credit losses. CEO Scott C. Wylie expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate economic uncertainties, emphasizing a strong balance sheet and conservative underwriting criteria.

Financial Highlights

The company's total deposits increased to $2.53 billion, reflecting an 18% annualized growth during the quarter. This deposit growth contributed to an improved loan-to-deposit ratio, which is a critical metric for banks as it indicates the balance between loan creation and deposit accumulation. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio, a measure of financial strength and stability, also saw an uptick, suggesting a solid capital position.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

First Western Financial Inc's net interest income for Q4 2023 was $16.3 million, a decrease from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The net interest margin also declined to 2.37% from 2.46% in Q3 2023 and 3.30% in Q4 2022. Non-interest income remained flat at $6.1 million compared to the previous quarter, while non-interest expense was consistent at $18.3 million. The efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a percentage of revenue, worsened to 80.77% from 78.76% in Q3 2023.

"While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in new loan production while focusing on core deposit gathering, which should result in a modest level of asset growth until economic conditions improve," said CEO Scott C. Wylie.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance in the fourth quarter reflects the challenging economic environment, with increased credit loss provisions impacting profitability. However, the growth in total deposits and a stable loan-to-deposit ratio demonstrate First Western Financial Inc's strategic focus on maintaining liquidity and preparing for various economic scenarios. The company's conservative approach to loan production and emphasis on deposit relationships may position it for solid earnings growth when economic conditions improve.

