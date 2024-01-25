First Western Financial Inc Reports Mixed Q4 Results Amid Economic Uncertainty

Net Income Declines as Company Focuses on Deposit Growth and Expense Management

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income available to common shareholders was $0.3 million, a significant decrease from $3.1 million in Q3 2023 and $5.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Deposits: Total deposits grew to $2.53 billion, up 4.5% from Q3 2023, reflecting the company's focus on deposit relationships.
  • Loan to Deposit Ratio: Improved to 100.7% in Q4 2023 from 105.1% in Q3 2023, aligning with year-end goals.
  • Diluted EPS: Earnings per share dropped to $0.03 in Q4 2023 from $0.32 in the previous quarter.
  • Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio increased to 12.82% in Q4 2023 from 12.45% in Q3 2023.
  • Asset Management: Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to $6.75 billion, a quarterly increase attributed to improved market values.
  • Credit Quality: Non-performing assets increased to 2.00% of total assets, up from 1.87% in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a financial holding entity providing wealth management services and operating primarily through its Wealth Management and Mortgage segments, reported a decrease in net income available to common shareholders to $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $5.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

1750634223603183616.png

Performance and Challenges

First Western Financial Inc's performance in Q4 2023 was marked by a disciplined approach to expense control and a strategic focus on deposit growth. Despite these efforts, the company faced a significant reduction in profitability, primarily due to an increased provision for credit losses. CEO Scott C. Wylie expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate economic uncertainties, emphasizing a strong balance sheet and conservative underwriting criteria.

Financial Highlights

The company's total deposits increased to $2.53 billion, reflecting an 18% annualized growth during the quarter. This deposit growth contributed to an improved loan-to-deposit ratio, which is a critical metric for banks as it indicates the balance between loan creation and deposit accumulation. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio, a measure of financial strength and stability, also saw an uptick, suggesting a solid capital position.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

First Western Financial Inc's net interest income for Q4 2023 was $16.3 million, a decrease from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The net interest margin also declined to 2.37% from 2.46% in Q3 2023 and 3.30% in Q4 2022. Non-interest income remained flat at $6.1 million compared to the previous quarter, while non-interest expense was consistent at $18.3 million. The efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a percentage of revenue, worsened to 80.77% from 78.76% in Q3 2023.

"While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in new loan production while focusing on core deposit gathering, which should result in a modest level of asset growth until economic conditions improve," said CEO Scott C. Wylie.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance in the fourth quarter reflects the challenging economic environment, with increased credit loss provisions impacting profitability. However, the growth in total deposits and a stable loan-to-deposit ratio demonstrate First Western Financial Inc's strategic focus on maintaining liquidity and preparing for various economic scenarios. The company's conservative approach to loan production and emphasis on deposit relationships may position it for solid earnings growth when economic conditions improve.

For a more detailed analysis and the full earnings report, investors are encouraged to review the complete 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Western Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.