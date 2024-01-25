Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Full Year and Q4 2023 Financial Results

Net Income Declines Year-Over-Year Amidst Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $269.1 million for FY 2023, down from $346.5 million in FY 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $276.3 million for FY 2023, compared to $329.4 million in FY 2022.
  • Diluted EPS: $3.89 for FY 2023, a decrease from $4.99 in FY 2022.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased to $838.8 million in FY 2023 from $804.9 million in FY 2022.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 3.61% in FY 2023 from 3.76% in FY 2022.
  • Noninterest Income: Decreased by 14.6% to $242.8 million in FY 2023.
  • Loan Growth: Net loans increased by 2.1% to $20.27 billion at the end of FY 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank holding company, which operates Ameris Bank and has branches across the Southeast, reported a decrease in net income for both the quarter and the full year when compared to the previous year. Despite the challenges, CEO Palmer Proctor highlighted the company's growth in tangible book value and a strengthened balance sheet.

1750640524840300544.png

Financial Performance

Ameris Bancorp's net income for the fourth quarter was $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, a decrease from $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the prior year. The adjusted figures exclude certain non-recurring items such as merger and conversion charges and gains on sales of assets.

For the full year, net income was reported at $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, down from $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, in 2022. Adjusted net income for the year was $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The bank's net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2023 increased to $838.8 million, up from $804.9 million in 2022. However, the net interest margin decreased to 3.61% for 2023 from 3.76% in 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to the deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year.

Noninterest income decreased by 14.6% to $242.8 million for the full year 2023, primarily due to decreased mortgage banking activity. Noninterest expense for the full year increased by 3.1% to $578.3 million, compared to $560.7 million in 2022.

On the balance sheet, total assets were $25.20 billion as of December 31, 2023, with loans, net of unearned income, increasing by 2.1% to $20.27 billion. Total deposits grew to $20.71 billion, representing 97.0% of total funding.

Credit Quality and Capital Adequacy

Credit quality remains strong, with the provision for credit losses at $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased slightly to 0.69%. Shareholders’ equity totaled $3.43 billion at the end of 2023, an increase from the previous year, with tangible book value per share growing to $33.64.

Proctor expressed confidence in the company's positioning for 2024, emphasizing disciplined growth and strong financial results in the Southeastern markets.

For a more detailed analysis and to view the full financial tables, visit the 8-K filing on the SEC website.

For more information, contact Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, at (404) 240-1514.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ameris Bancorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.