Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Amid Economic Challenges

Net Income and Revenue Decline as Company Navigates Industry Headwinds

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $8.6 million, a 58% decrease from Q4 2022.
  • Revenue: $54.3 million, down 16% from the same quarter last year.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.48, compared to $1.12 in Q4 2022.
  • Net Interest Margin: Stabilized at 2.29% for Q4 2023.
  • Loan Growth: Increased by $135.2 million to $5.4 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits: Rose by $69.0 million to $5.3 billion year over year.
  • Wealth Management: AUM/AUA increased by 10% year over year to $10.9 billion.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, which operates through its Banking segment and Peapack Private Division, faced significant headwinds over the past year, reflective of broader industry challenges.

1750647273056006144.png

Company Overview

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp provides comprehensive banking services, including loans and deposits, as well as asset management services through its Peapack Private Division. The company's banking segment focuses on commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending, while Peapack Private offers asset management for individuals and institutions, personal trust services, and financial planning.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company reported a net income of $8.6 million for Q4 2023, a significant decrease from the $20.6 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue also saw a downturn, coming in at $54.3 million compared to $64.9 million in Q4 2022. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.48, down from $1.12 year over year.

Despite these challenges, the net interest margin showed signs of stabilization at 2.29% for the quarter, and the company experienced growth in loans and deposits. The wealth management division also reported a 10% increase in assets under management/administration (AUM/AUA) to $10.9 billion, highlighting a strong performance in this area.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics for Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp include the return on average assets (0.53%), return on average equity (6.13%), and return on average tangible equity (6.68%). The company's liquidity position remains stable, with balance sheet liquidity at $782.4 million, representing 12.08% of total assets.

"The fourth quarter brings an end to an incredibly challenging year for the financial services industry," said Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO. "Our net interest margin stabilized during the fourth quarter which provides an encouraging sign as we turn the calendar to 2024. We continue to generate a consistent stream of noninterest income led by our Wealth Management Team."

However, the company also faced elevated provisions for credit losses, primarily due to reserves required for two credits within the freight industry, which is currently experiencing a downturn.

Analysis of Performance

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's performance in the fourth quarter reflects the broader economic pressures faced by the financial services industry, including interest rate hikes and liquidity concerns. While the company has demonstrated resilience in its wealth management division and maintained a stable net interest margin, the significant declines in net income and revenue underscore the ongoing challenges.

The company's strategic focus on diversifying its loan portfolio and upholding strong underwriting standards is intended to safeguard its long-term stability. The growth in loans and deposits, coupled with the increase in AUM/AUA, indicates potential areas of strength as the company moves into the new year.

For a detailed breakdown of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's financial results and to gain further insights into the company's performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.