Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX) Reports Record 2023 Earnings, Net Income Surges 79%

TCBX Announces Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Assets: Increased by 16.5% to $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Gross Loans: Grew by 17.1% to $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits: Increased by 17.5% to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Net Income: Totaled $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up 79% from the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.98 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.25 per diluted share for 2022.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a record financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank holding company, which operates primarily in Texas' largest metropolitan areas, reported significant growth in assets, loans, and deposits, alongside a substantial increase in net income.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and professionals. With a network of branches across the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets, the company has established a strong presence in the region.

1750652170014978048.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in 2023 was marked by a 9.7% increase in tangible book value and a 9.0% growth in year-over-year book value. Despite challenges such as a sluggish economy and continuous interest rate hikes, Third Coast Bancshares Inc managed to enhance operational efficiencies and manage expenses effectively, leading to a record 79% increase in net income over the previous year.

These achievements are particularly noteworthy for a bank of Third Coast's size and market focus, as they demonstrate the company's ability to navigate economic headwinds and capitalize on growth opportunities within the banking industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Third Coast Bancshares Inc's balance sheet reflects robust growth, with total assets reaching $4.40 billion, an increase of 16.5% compared to the previous year. Gross loans saw a 17.1% increase to $3.64 billion, and deposits grew by 17.5% to $3.80 billion. The company's net interest margin for the fourth quarter stood at 3.61%, with a net interest income of $37.3 million, marking a 16.1% increase from the same quarter in 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter was reported at $9.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the full year, net income reached $33.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from the $18.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, recorded in 2022.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Despite headwinds that included a lackluster economy and persistent interest rate hikes, the Third Coast team worked diligently to boost profitability by managing expenses and enhancing operational efficiencies. These efforts resulted in record performance, particularly, a 79% increase in net income over 2022."

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.2 million, while noninterest expense decreased to $26.4 million from $27.5 million in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 74.07% for the third quarter.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Third Coast Bancshares Inc's performance in 2023 underscores the company's resilience and strategic focus on growth. The significant increase in net income and the growth in key balance sheet metrics reflect the company's ability to leverage its market position and operational strengths to deliver value to shareholders. The company's focus on innovation and customer service is expected to continue driving growth and profitability in the coming year.

For more detailed information on Third Coast Bancshares Inc's financial results, including the full income statement and balance sheet, investors are encouraged to review the complete 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Third Coast Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.