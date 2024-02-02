KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger Sells 253,594 Shares

Jeffrey Mezger, the President and CEO of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), has sold 253,594 shares of the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 403,594 shares sold, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with operations spanning across several states. The company is known for its built-to-order approach, allowing customers to personalize many aspects of their new home. In addition to its personalized homebuilding experience, KB Home is also involved in land acquisition and development, catering to a wide range of customer segments, including first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

The insider transaction history for KB Home shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells.

On the valuation front, KB Home shares were trading at $59.62 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.534 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.49, which is below both the industry median of 9.96 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $59.62 and a GuruFocus Value of $49.01, KB Home has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

