Huw Owen, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial), has sold 21,624 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Couchbase Inc is a provider of a modern database for enterprise applications. Its platform is designed to simplify the process of developing, deploying, and accessing data while ensuring high performance, scalability, and availability.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Huw Owen has sold a total of 163,573 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Couchbase Inc, with a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $25.02 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.194 billion.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of the insiders at Couchbase Inc over the past year. The data suggests a pattern of consistent selling by insiders, which may be of interest to current and potential investors for their decision-making processes.

