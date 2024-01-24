Director Tim Bentsen has sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV, Financial) on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,671 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Synovus Financial Corp is a financial services company with a range of offerings, including commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services. The company operates through its bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank, and provides its services across the Southeastern United States.

The insider transaction history for Synovus Financial Corp shows a balance of insider activity over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Synovus Financial Corp were trading at $38.62, giving the company a market cap of $5.714 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Synovus Financial Corp stands at 11.26, which is above the industry median of 9.225 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $38.62 and a GF Value of $45.76, Synovus Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

