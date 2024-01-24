On January 24, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 5,000 shares is part of this trend of insider selling activity.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 32 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $453.35, resulting in a market cap of $7.651 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 354.87, which is significantly above the industry median of 27.11 and also above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $453.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $290.98, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

