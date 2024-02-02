Redwood Capital Bancorp's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at RWCB's Dividend Sustainability and Performance

Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2024-02-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Redwood Capital Bancorp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Redwood Capital Bancorp Do?

Redwood Capital Bancorp provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal services such as savings and certificates, real estate loans, and home equity loans; business services such as commercial lending, and money market accounts; online banking info, fraud prevention, and other services.

A Glimpse at Redwood Capital Bancorp's Dividend History

Redwood Capital Bancorp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Redwood Capital Bancorp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Redwood Capital Bancorp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.42%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Redwood Capital Bancorp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Redwood Capital Bancorp stock as of today is approximately 1.42%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2022-12-31, Redwood Capital Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 0.10.

Redwood Capital Bancorp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Redwood Capital Bancorp's profitability 4 out of 10 as of 2022-12-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Redwood Capital Bancorp's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Redwood Capital Bancorp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Redwood Capital Bancorp's revenue has increased by approximately 54.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 98.22% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Redwood Capital Bancorp's earnings increased by approximately 94.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 97.95% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Redwood Capital Bancorp's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Redwood Capital Bancorp's dividend payments, supported by a low payout ratio and strong revenue growth, present a picture of potential sustainability. However, the modest profitability and growth ranks indicate areas where the company may need to improve to maintain its dividend streak. Investors should weigh these factors alongside their investment strategy and consider the robustness of Redwood Capital Bancorp's financials in the context of their portfolio. Could Redwood Capital Bancorp's dividend performance align with your long-term investment goals? GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener to find more opportunities like RWCB.

