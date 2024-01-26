United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) Reports Mixed Results Amidst Economic Challenges

Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Highlight Loan Growth and Margin Expansion Despite FDIC Assessment Impact

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 2023 net income was $79.4 million, down from $99.8 million in Q4 2022. Full-year net income for 2023 was $366.3 million, a decrease from $379.6 million in 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS stood at $0.59, compared to $0.74 in the same quarter last year. Annual EPS was $2.71 for 2023, down from $2.80 in 2022.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by $1.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 2023, but decreased by $19.7 million compared to Q4 2022.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Rose to $6.9 million in Q4 2023, up from $5.9 million in Q3 2023 and down from $16.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Noninterest Income: Remained flat from Q3 2023 to Q4 2023, but increased by $2.8 million compared to Q4 2022.
  • Noninterest Expense: Increased by $17.1 million in Q4 2023 from Q3 2023, primarily due to the $12.0 million FDIC special assessment.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing loans were 0.21% of total loans at the end of 2023, an improvement from 0.29% at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On January 26, 2024, United Bankshares Inc (UBSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. United Bankshares Inc, a financial holding company that operates primarily through its community banking segment, faced a challenging economic environment in 2023, marked by a special FDIC assessment and fluctuating interest rates.

Financial Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2023, United Bankshares Inc reported a net income of $79.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, a decrease from the $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, reported in the same period of the previous year. The company's net interest income for the quarter increased slightly from the third quarter of 2023, driven by organic loan growth and higher yields on loans. However, it faced a significant year-over-year decrease due to higher interest expenses associated with deposit rate repricing.

The provision for credit losses increased to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter, up from $5.9 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the impact of future macroeconomic conditions and loan growth. Noninterest income remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter but saw an increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, bolstered by a gain from the payoff of a fixed-rate commercial loan.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter rose by 13% from the third quarter, primarily due to the FDIC's special assessment, which added approximately $12.0 million in expenses. Despite these challenges, United Bankshares Inc's asset quality improved, with non-performing loans decreasing to 0.21% of total loans by the end of 2023.

Annual Performance and Capital Strength

For the full year of 2023, United Bankshares Inc earned $366.3 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $379.6 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, in 2022. The company's net interest income for the year increased by 3% from 2022, benefiting from rising market interest rates on earning assets and organic loan growth.

United Bankshares Inc's capital ratios remained strong, with an estimated risk-based capital ratio of 15.4% at the end of 2023, well above the regulatory requirement for a well-capitalized financial institution. The company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2023, in contrast to the repurchase of approximately 2.3 million shares in 2022.

Looking Ahead

Despite the economic headwinds and the additional expenses incurred due to the FDIC's special assessment, United Bankshares Inc's CEO expressed pride in the company's performance, highlighting loan and deposit growth, margin expansion, and strong asset quality metrics and capital levels.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring how United Bankshares Inc navigates the evolving economic landscape, particularly with respect to interest rate changes and their impact on the banking sector's profitability.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Bankshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.