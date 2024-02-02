Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.03 billion, with a current price of $66.04. Over the past week, the stock has experienced a 3.49% gain, and looking at the past three months, the gain extends to an impressive 17.99%. When compared to the GF Value of $98.65, Formula Systems is currently significantly undervalued, a shift from its past GF Value of $100.72, where it was considered modestly undervalued. This valuation suggests a potential opportunity for value investors.

Introduction to Formula Systems

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd operates within the software industry as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a range of IT services, with a significant portion of its revenue originating from Israel. The company's business is divided into segments such as Matrix, Sapiens, and Magic Software, each providing specialized software development and services. The Matrix segment is the largest revenue contributor, focusing on software development and expansion. Sapiens caters to the insurance industry, while Magic Software offers vendor management and workforce management services.

Assessing Profitability

Formula Systems boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a robust financial position. The company's operating margin is at 9.07%, outperforming 69.22% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its return on equity (ROE) is 11.27%, surpassing 70.01% of companies, while the return on assets (ROA) at 2.33% is better than 57.2%. The return on invested capital (ROIC) stands at 8.98%, which is also higher than 69.44% of companies. Formula Systems has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its financial stability and efficiency.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10. Formula Systems has demonstrated a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.40%, outpacing 63.52% of companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also strong at 13.90%, better than 71.47% of companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 6.50%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a remarkable 28.70%, which is higher than 79.39% of companies. These growth metrics underscore the company's ability to expand its earnings and revenue consistently.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Formula Systems holds a competitive position in the market. Hilan Ltd (XTAE:HLAN, Financial) has a market cap of $1.28 billion, slightly larger than Formula Systems. Nayax Ltd (XTAE:NYAX, Financial) follows with a market cap of $745.494 million, and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (XTAE:MGIC, Financial) has a market cap of $529.692 million. These companies represent the closest competition in terms of market capitalization within the software industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd has demonstrated a strong stock performance with significant gains over the past three months. The company's profitability metrics are robust, with a high Profitability Rank and solid margins and returns. Growth prospects remain promising, as evidenced by the company's impressive growth rates in revenue and earnings per share. When compared to its industry competitors, Formula Systems maintains a competitive edge, and its current valuation suggests that it is significantly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for value investors. With its consistent profitability and growth, Formula Systems is a stock that warrants attention from those looking to invest in the software sector.

