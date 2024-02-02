Ask Wedgewood's David Rolfe Your Investing Questions

GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), the chief investment officer of Wedgewood Partners.

As the podcast interview is scheduled to be recorded in early February, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear his responses to their questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

One of the principals at the St. Louis-based firm, Rolfe oversees its portfolio research, construction and management. He approaches potential investments with the mindset of a business owner, striving to generate significant long-term wealth by analyzing a handful of undervalued companies that have a dominant product or service, consistent earnings, revenue and dividend growth, are highly profitable and have strong management teams.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager with Boatmen's Trust. Rolfe holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

A GuruFocus member since 2007, Rolfe has also been a speaker at the GuruFocus Value Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on two occasions.

While his fourth-quarter 2023 13F portfolio has not yet been released, Rolfe revealed in his quarterly letter that he added to the firm's holdings of Edwards Lifesciences (EW, Financial), PayPal (PYPL, Financial) and Visa (V, Financial) while cutting back on the CDW (CDW, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and Motorola Solutions (MSI, Financial) positions.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, Feb. 2!