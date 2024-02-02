Weave Communications Inc CFO Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares

Alan Taylor, CFO of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's trading activities.

Weave Communications Inc operates as a customer communication platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a suite of products that streamline business operations, enhance customer interactions, and facilitate engagement through features such as messaging, email, customer insights, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,556 shares and purchased 783 shares. This latest transaction follows a pattern of insider trading activity at Weave Communications Inc, where there has been a notable difference between insider selling and buying.

The insider transaction history for Weave Communications Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. Specifically, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 17 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Weave Communications Inc were trading at $12 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $889.267 million for the company.

Investors often monitor insider trading patterns as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

