Brian Comstock, EVP & President, The Americas, has sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $46.39 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $115,975.

Greenbrier Companies Inc is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets. The company designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, provides railcar leasing and management services, and offers wheel services, parts, refurbishment, and retrofitting services in North America.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Greenbrier Companies Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Greenbrier Companies Inc's shares were trading at $46.39 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.435 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.86, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 13.91 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $52.60, indicating that Greenbrier Companies Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

