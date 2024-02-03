Datadog Inc CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), a company specializing in monitoring and analytics for cloud-scale applications, has reported an insider sell transaction by its CEO, Olivier Pomel. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 24, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,120,131 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Datadog Inc, with a total of 93 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $130, valuing the company at a market cap of $40.724 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, indicating that Datadog Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Datadog Inc's business includes providing a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users. The platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

