Director Betsy Atkins Sells 9,894 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp

On January 26, 2024, Betsy Atkins, a director of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG, Financial), sold 9,894 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $47.25 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $467,489.50.

SL Green Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, manages, and maximizes the value of Manhattan commercial properties. It is New York City's largest office landlord and has a portfolio of office buildings that cater to a range of tenants.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,894 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Atkins is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at SL Green Realty Corp, which has seen 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, SL Green Realty Corp's shares were trading at $47.25 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.058 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.87, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at SL Green Realty Corp, particularly the sales by Director Betsy Atkins, may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's stock performance and valuation metrics.

