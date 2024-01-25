On January 25, 2024, David Jones, the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial), sold 11,900 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for eye diseases. The company's portfolio includes treatments for conditions such as uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and other eye disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,966 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 20 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $25.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.292 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 4.25, indicating that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

