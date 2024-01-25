On January 25, 2024, Thomas Sonderman, the CEO of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT, Financial), sold 19,311 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

SkyWater Technology Inc is a semiconductor company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of integrated circuits and related technology services. The company operates as a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based semiconductor foundry, focusing on providing custom design and development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities to customers in various markets, including aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,929 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for SkyWater Technology Inc shows a pattern of 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SkyWater Technology Inc were trading at $10.01, resulting in a market cap of $396.418 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.78, with a GF Value of $12.91, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.