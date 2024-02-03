Baillie Gifford Adjusts Position in Staar Surgical Co

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, has recently made a significant adjustment to its holdings in Staar Surgical Co (STAA, Financial). On December 1, 2023, the firm reduced its position in the company, signaling a strategic shift in its investment portfolio. This move by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, as it reflects the firm's ongoing portfolio management decisions.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Profile

With over a century of experience, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) stands as a testament to investment excellence and client-focused strategies. The firm's dedication to fundamental analysis and proprietary research underpins its long-term, bottom-up investment approach. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is a reflection of its commitment to identifying companies with sustainable growth potential, a philosophy that has been the cornerstone of its success for more than 100 years.1751304926853754880.png

Details of the Trade Action

The transaction in question occurred on December 1, 2023, when Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) decided to reduce its stake in Staar Surgical Co. The firm sold 469,918 shares, resulting in a 9.55% decrease in its position. This reduction had a minor impact of -0.01% on Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s overall equity, with the trade executed at a price of $32.99 per share.

Impact on Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

Following the transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4,448,208 shares of Staar Surgical Co, which represents a 0.13% position in the firm's portfolio and a 9.11% stake in the company. This adjustment reflects Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategic portfolio realignment and its ongoing assessment of investment opportunities.

Staar Surgical Co's Stock Information

Staar Surgical Co, a USA-based medical device manufacturer, specializes in lenses for eye surgeries, including those for cataract and refractive surgeries. Since its IPO on July 7, 1983, the company has shown significant growth. With a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a stock price of $29.58, Staar Surgical Co operates within the competitive Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Despite its current PE Ratio of 75.85, the company's stock is considered a possible value trap by GuruFocus, urging investors to think twice before investing.1751304907534790656.png

Market Context and Analysis

Staar Surgical Co's market capitalization and stock price have experienced fluctuations, with a current stock price representing a 10.34% decrease since the trade date. The company's stock has grown 886% since its IPO, but the year-to-date performance shows a slight decline of 0.5%. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial health and growth prospects with a GF Score of 72/100, indicating potential for average performance.

Other Notable Investors in Staar Surgical Co

While Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has adjusted its holdings, other notable investors maintain positions in Staar Surgical Co. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is among the gurus who also hold shares in the company, highlighting the interest from various investment management entities.

Conclusion

The recent trade by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) in Staar Surgical Co reflects a strategic decision by the firm to realign its investment portfolio. Despite the reduction, Staar Surgical Co remains a part of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s diverse holdings, with the company's future outlook and market standing continuing to be monitored by the investment community. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this transaction influences both Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and the performance of Staar Surgical Co's stock in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.