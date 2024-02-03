Baillie Gifford Reduces Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, has recently adjusted its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial). This move, executed on December 1, 2023, reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions and portfolio management practices. The specifics of this transaction are of particular interest to value investors who closely monitor the actions of leading investment firms.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

With over a century of experience, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has established itself as a prominent investment management partnership. The firm's dedication to professional excellence and client interests has resulted in a selective approach to managing investments, often closing products to new business to maintain strategy integrity and service quality. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s client base spans across continents, serving some of the world's largest professional investors with a focus on long-term, bottom-up investment strategies. 1751304897879502848.png

Details of the Trade Action

The transaction in question involved Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 371,905 shares, with the trade executed at a price of $7.39 per share. This action has altered the firm's position in RXRX, reflecting a change in investment strategy or a response to market conditions.

Impact on Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

Following the transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in RXRX now stands at 24,179,504 shares, representing a 0.16% position in the firm's portfolio and an 11.61% holding in the traded stock. This adjustment showcases the dynamic nature of portfolio management and the continuous evaluation of investment positions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Company Overview

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the USA, is at the forefront of integrating technological innovations to revolutionize drug discovery and patient care. Since its IPO on April 16, 2021, the company has been focused on operating and grant revenue streams within the biotechnology sector. 1751304878048833536.png

Market Performance and Valuation

With a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a current stock price of $9.78, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is deemed "Significantly Undervalued" according to GuruFocus valuation. The stock's price-to-GF Value ratio stands at 0.38, indicating a potential margin of safety for investors. Since the trade date, the stock has experienced a 32.34% gain, despite a year-to-date decrease of 0.91%.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Top Holdings and Sectors

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio is heavily weighted in the Technology and Consumer Cyclical sectors, with top holdings including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), Shopify Inc (SHOP, Financial), and PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $126.19 billion, with RXRX being a smaller yet significant part of its diverse investment landscape.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Financial Health

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial health, as indicated by its GF Score of 37/100, suggests poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is rated 7/10, with a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 4.08, indicating some stability. However, its Profitability Rank is low at 1/10, and it lacks a Growth Rank due to insufficient data.

Sector and Market Context

The biotechnology industry is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc striving to maintain its position through technological advancements. Recent market trends and industry dynamics will continue to influence the performance of RXRX and similar companies within the sector.

Transaction Analysis

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc may be influenced by the company's financial health and market performance. While the firm's investment philosophy emphasizes long-term growth, the reduction in RXRX shares could be a strategic move to optimize portfolio returns or to reallocate resources to more promising opportunities. As the biotechnology sector evolves, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio adjustments will be closely watched by value investors seeking insights into the firm's market outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.