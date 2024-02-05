Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

An Investor's Guide to EPD's Upcoming Dividend Payment

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on 2024-02-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Enterprise Products Partners LP Do?

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

A Glimpse at Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend History

Enterprise Products Partners LP has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1998. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Enterprise Products Partners LP has increased its dividend each year since 1998. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 26 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Enterprise Products Partners LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.22% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.31%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Enterprise Products Partners LP's annual dividend growth rate was 2.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.20% per year. And over the past decade, Enterprise Products Partners LP's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.90%.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Enterprise Products Partners LP stock as of today is approximately 8.05%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.79, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Enterprise Products Partners LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Enterprise Products Partners LP's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Enterprise Products Partners LP's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Enterprise Products Partners LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Enterprise Products Partners LP's revenue has increased by approximately 21.10% per year on average, outperforming approximately 71.36% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Enterprise Products Partners LP's earnings increased by approximately 5.30% per year on average, outperforming approximately 33.1% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.60%, outperforms approximately 44.44% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Outlook

When considering the consistent history of dividend payments, the gradual growth in dividend amounts, and the relatively high dividend yield, Enterprise Products Partners LP presents an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, the sustainability of these dividends is contingent upon the company's ability to maintain its payout ratio at a manageable level, coupled with its profitability and growth metrics. As Enterprise Products Partners LP continues to navigate the dynamic energy sector, investors should keep an eye on these factors to gauge the long-term viability of their dividend income stream. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for more investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.