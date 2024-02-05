A.O. Smith Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of A.O. Smith Corp's Upcoming Dividend

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on 2024-02-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into A.O. Smith Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does A.O. Smith Corp Do?

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, and electric water heaters. Supplementary products include water heating equipment, condensing and noncondensing boilers, and water system tanks. The company's two operating segments are by geographic region: North America (majority of total revenue) and the Rest of the World. A material portion of sales in North America derive from replacing existing products, and the company utilizes a wholesale distribution channel and multiple selling locations. The Rest of the World segment sells majorly in Asian countries and operates sales offices to expand distribution and market its product portfolio.

A Glimpse at A.O. Smith Corp's Dividend History

A.O. Smith Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with distributions occurring quarterly. As a testament to its commitment to shareholder returns, A.O. Smith Corp has been increasing its dividend annually since 1985, earning it the prestigious status of a dividend aristocrat—a title reserved for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down A.O. Smith Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

A.O. Smith Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.51% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.58%, indicating expectations of increased dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, A.O. Smith Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 8.20%, which expanded to 14.20% over a five-year span. Impressively, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate over the past decade stands at 21.10%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for A.O. Smith Corp stock is approximately 2.93%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one must consider the company's payout ratio. A.O. Smith Corp's dividend payout ratio is currently at 0.60, implying that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings for future growth and potential downturns. The company's profitability rank is a robust 8 out of 10, reflecting good profitability prospects and a consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

A.O. Smith Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 indicates a favorable growth trajectory compared to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate show a strong average annual increase of 10.30%, outperforming approximately 61.04% of global competitors. Additionally, A.O. Smith Corp's 3-year EPS growth rate of 12.30% per year surpasses roughly 51.61% of global companies. Lastly, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.50% also outperforms about 45.88% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, A.O. Smith Corp's consistent dividend increases, moderate payout ratio, and strong profitability suggest that its dividends are sustainable. The company's robust growth metrics further support this view, indicating that A.O. Smith Corp is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders. Investors seeking high-dividend yield stocks can explore options using the GuruFocus High Dividend Yield Screener.

