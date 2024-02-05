Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's Upcoming Dividend Payout

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CDNAF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.75 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Canadian Tire Corp Ltd Do?

Canadian Tire is a renowned retailer selling a wide range of products including home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, and automotive parts across Canada. Its network spans approximately 1,700 stores under various banners such as Mark's, SportChek, and Party City. The company also owns the Norwegian brand Helly Hansen and operates a financing arm and a real estate investment trust (REIT), signifying a diverse business model with multiple revenue streams.

A Glimpse at Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's Dividend History

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd has a robust dividend track record, having paid dividends consistently since 2004. The company has not only maintained these payments but has also achieved the status of a dividend achiever by increasing its dividend annually since 2012. This demonstrates Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Breaking Down Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd currently boasts a trailing dividend yield of 4.61% and a forward dividend yield of 4.60%, indicating a stable outlook for dividend payouts. Over the past three, five, and ten years, the company has demonstrated impressive dividend growth rates of 12.10%, 15.20%, and 17.00% per annum, respectively. The 5-year yield on cost for Canadian Tire Corp Ltd is approximately 9.35%, highlighting the potential long-term benefits for investors.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When assessing dividend sustainability, the dividend payout ratio is a key metric. Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's current payout ratio is 0.70, which may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividend payments. However, the company's profitability rank of 9 out of 10 suggests strong earnings potential, supported by a decade of consistent net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's growth rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, indicating a robust growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share has increased by an average of 8.50% annually, outperforming approximately 63.29% of global competitors. Furthermore, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's 3-year EPS growth rate of 14.20% and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.70% indicate a solid foundation for future dividend payments.

In conclusion, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's consistent dividend payments and growth rates, combined with its payout ratio and profitability, paint a picture of a company with a strong commitment to shareholder returns. While the payout ratio might signal the need for cautious optimism, the company's robust profitability and growth metrics suggest a capacity to sustain and potentially increase dividends in the future. Investors considering Canadian Tire Corp Ltd for its dividend prospects should weigh these factors carefully and monitor the company's ongoing financial performance.

