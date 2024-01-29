Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) Reports Mixed Q1 Results with Net Income Rising Year-Over-Year

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) Announces First Quarter Results Highlighting Growth in Alternatives and Private Market Strategies

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $251.3 million, a 52% increase from $165.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.50, up 56% from $0.32 in the prior year's quarter.
  • Operating Income: $206.5 million, representing a 6% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $417.0 million, a 6% increase from the prior year's quarter.
  • Total Assets Under Management (AUM): Increased to $1.455 trillion, a 5% rise from the previous year.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared at $0.31 per share, a 3% increase from the last year.
Article's Main Image

On January 29, 2024, Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $251.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which is a significant increase from the $165.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income also saw a rise to $206.5 million, compared to $194.0 million in the prior year.

Franklin Resources, a global investment management organization, provides services to individual and institutional investors. With a diverse portfolio, the company manages assets across equity, fixed-income, multi-asset/balanced funds, alternatives, and money market funds. Franklin Resources stands out for its global reach, with over a third of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and nearly 29% of managed assets sourced from clients outside the United States.

The company's financial achievements, such as the increase in net income and operating income, are particularly important in the asset management industry, where performance is closely watched by investors. These results are indicative of the company's ability to generate profits and manage expenses effectively. The growth in AUM is also a critical metric, as it reflects the company's success in attracting and retaining investors' funds.

1751971326534512640.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) experienced a mixed performance in the first quarter. While the company saw a year-over-year increase in net income and operating income, it faced a quarter-over-quarter decline. Specifically, net income decreased by 15% and operating income by 39% compared to the previous quarter. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share also decreased by 23% from the previous quarter. These declines highlight the challenges the company faces in maintaining consistent growth amidst market volatility.

Despite these challenges, Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) reported positive net flows into alternatives, multi-asset, equity, ETFs, and SMAs, as well as continued positive net flows in non-U.S. regions. The company's focus on private market strategies paid off, with significant inflows into its largest alternative managers. The acquisition of Putnam Investments, which closed on January 1, 2024, added $148 billion in AUM and enhanced the company's capabilities and presence in the retirement and insurance markets.

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial)'s President and CEO, Jenny Johnson, commented on the results, stating:

"Our first fiscal quarter results reflect ongoing momentum in a number of significant areas across asset classes, investment vehicles, and geographies to meet the varied needs of our diverse global client base."

Key Financial Details

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) reported operating revenues of $1.991 billion, a slight increase from the $1.967 billion in the same quarter last year. The company's total AUM increased to $1.455 trillion, up 6% during the quarter, primarily due to net market changes and cash management net inflows. However, the company also reported $5.0 billion of long-term net outflows.

The balance sheet remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents and investments totaling $5.6 billion. The company's stockholders' equity stood at $12.6 billion, and it repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock during the quarter for a total cost of $58.8 million.

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) continues to focus on expense discipline and investment in growth and innovation. The company's adjusted operating margin was 27.3%, and the adjusted net income was $328.5 million, indicating a solid financial position and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial)'s latest earnings report provides a comprehensive view of the company's financial health and strategic direction. The growth in AUM and the successful integration of acquisitions like Putnam Investments are positive indicators for the company's future performance.

For further details and analysis, investors are encouraged to review Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial)'s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin Resources Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.