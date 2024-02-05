What's Driving Bread Financial Holdings Inc's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 17.41% gain over the past week and an impressive 30.17% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.75 billion, with the current stock price at $35.47. This performance is particularly noteworthy when compared to the GF Value of $67.44, which suggests that the stock may currently be a possible value trap, warranting caution from investors. This is a shift from the previous GF Valuation three months ago, which indicated that the stock was significantly undervalued.

Understanding Bread Financial Holdings Inc

Bread Financial Holdings Inc, operating within the credit services industry, has a rich history that includes the merging of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business. The company specializes in offering private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. Its credit card business, which partners with retailers to market Bread's credit cards, is the most financially significant unit. Additionally, Bread Financial maintains a minority interest in its LoyaltyOne division, which runs Canada's largest airline miles loyalty program and provides marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

1751971427411718144.png

Profitability Insights

Bread Financial's Profitability Rank is a robust 7 out of 10, reflecting its strong performance relative to peers. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at an impressive 20.80%, outperforming 88.2% of 517 companies in the industry. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is also commendable at 2.40%, better than 58.3% of its industry counterparts. Bread Financial has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its financial stability and operational efficiency.

1751971445623386112.png

Growth Trajectory and Challenges

Despite its profitability, Bread Financial's Growth Rank is a modest 3 out of 10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.60%, which is better than 54.3% of the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of 6.90%. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is slightly negative at -0.24%. On a more positive note, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 8.50%, and the future EPS Growth Rate is projected at 10.10%, indicating potential for earnings expansion.

1751971462752923648.png

Influential Shareholders

Notable investors have taken positions in Bread Financial, with Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) holding 708,528 shares, representing a 1.44% share percentage. HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) are also significant holders, with 0.66% and 0.51% share percentages, respectively. The involvement of these seasoned investors could signal confidence in the company's future direction and may influence stock performance.

Competitive Landscape

Bread Financial operates in a competitive landscape, with peers such as Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL, Financial) having market caps close to Bread Financial's. Another competitor, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial), has a slightly higher market cap of $1.99 billion. The performance and strategies of these competitors can impact Bread Financial's market position and investor sentiment.

Concluding Analysis

In conclusion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc's stock performance has been impressive in recent months, with significant gains that have caught the attention of investors. The company's strong profitability metrics and the interest of prominent shareholders provide a solid foundation. However, the mixed growth signals and the current GF Valuation suggesting a possible value trap call for a cautious approach. Investors should weigh these factors and monitor the competitive dynamics within the credit services industry before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.