Insight into Fairholme Fund Trades, Portfolio)'s Q4 2023 Investment Moves and Portfolio Adjustments

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of founder Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has disclosed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. Berkowitz, known for his value investing approach, has led the fund to impressive gains, outperforming the S&P 500 in its first decade. The fund's strategy is characterized by a concentrated portfolio, seeking out companies with strong management and robust cash flow, guided by the principle of "Ignore the Crowd".

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) initiated positions in a new stock during the quarter:

Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) was the notable new addition, with 10,000 shares purchased. This holding represents 0.01% of the portfolio, with a total value of $138,900.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stake in existing holdings:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) saw a substantial increase of 14,100 additional shares, bringing the total to 17,400 shares. This represents a 427.27% increase in shares held, impacting the portfolio by 0.46%, and a total value of $6,264,000.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 6 stocks. The top holdings were heavily weighted in The St. Joe Co (JOE, Financial) at 90.37%, followed by Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) at 7.17%, Imperial Metals Corp (TSX:III, Financial) at 1.04%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) at 0.84%, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) at 0.57%. The investments are predominantly focused in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials.

