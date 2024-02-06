Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Sees a 427.27% Increase in Shares by Fairholme Fund

Insight into Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q4 2023 Investment Moves and Portfolio Adjustments

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of founder Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has disclosed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. Berkowitz, known for his value investing approach, has led the fund to impressive gains, outperforming the S&P 500 in its first decade. The fund's strategy is characterized by a concentrated portfolio, seeking out companies with strong management and robust cash flow, guided by the principle of "Ignore the Crowd".

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) initiated positions in a new stock during the quarter:

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) was the notable new addition, with 10,000 shares purchased. This holding represents 0.01% of the portfolio, with a total value of $138,900.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stake in existing holdings:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) saw a substantial increase of 14,100 additional shares, bringing the total to 17,400 shares. This represents a 427.27% increase in shares held, impacting the portfolio by 0.46%, and a total value of $6,264,000.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 6 stocks. The top holdings were heavily weighted in The St. Joe Co (JOE, Financial) at 90.37%, followed by Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) at 7.17%, Imperial Metals Corp (TSX:III, Financial) at 1.04%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) at 0.84%, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) at 0.57%. The investments are predominantly focused in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
