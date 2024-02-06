Bank OZK Takes the Lead in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Latest Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Moves for Q4 2023

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has revealed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund is known for its strategy of seeking current income and capital preservation through a focused portfolio of cash-distributing securities. Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach is closely monitored by GuruFocus under two distinct profiles: "Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)" for Fairholme Capital Management's SEC filings, and "Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)" for the flagship fund's stock holdings.

1752117523630944256.png

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 3 new stocks in the last quarter:

  • Bank OZK (OZK, Financial) emerged as the standout addition with 281,700 shares, making up 15.4% of the portfolio and valued at $11.79 million.
  • CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial) was the second major acquisition, comprising 27,600 shares or approximately 2.71% of the portfolio, worth $2.07 million.
  • Home BancShares Inc (HOMB, Financial) rounded out the top three, with 69,600 shares accounting for 2.02% of the portfolio, totaling $1.54 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its position in an existing holding:

  • Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) saw an increase of 187,300 shares, bringing the total to 1,988,000 shares. This adjustment signifies a 10.4% rise in share count and a 6.55% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $53.24 million.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed its stake in one company:

  • The fund cut its investment in Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSX:FRU, Financial) by 22,100 shares, leading to a 55.25% decrease in shares and a 0.43% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$14.59 during the quarter and has seen a -1.58% return over the past three months and a 2.41% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 7 stocks. The top holdings were 69.53% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 15.4% in Bank OZK (OZK, Financial), 8.84% in WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial), 2.71% in CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial), and 2.02% in Home BancShares Inc (HOMB, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in three industries: Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials.

1752117549165867008.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.