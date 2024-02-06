On January 26, 2024, EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet executed a sale of 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 25,137 shares and making no purchase transactions.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a corporation that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical Systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures, such as heart valve and cancer surgery, with precision and control using only a few small incisions.

The insider transaction history for Intuitive Surgical Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 31 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Intuitive Surgical Inc's shares were trading at $370.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to $133.509 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 75.38, which is above both the industry median of 28.205 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, with a GF Value of $359.48, indicating that Intuitive Surgical Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.