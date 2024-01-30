PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Reports Q4 Earnings: Net Income Dips but Orders Surge

Homebuilder Sees Net New Orders Jump by 57%, Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $711 million, or $3.28 per share, compared to $882 million, or $3.85 per share in the prior year.
  • Revenue: Home sale revenues of $4.2 billion, down from $5.0 billion in the prior year.
  • Net New Orders: Increased by 57% to 6,214 homes with the value of these orders up by 56% to $3.4 billion.
  • Gross Margin: Home sale gross margin reported at 28.9%, slightly down from 29.4% in the prior year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 3.6 million shares for $300 million in Q4, with a $1.5 billion increase to share repurchase authorization announced.
  • Debt-to-Capital Ratio: Ended the year with a strong balance sheet, showcasing a debt-to-capital ratio of 15.9%.
  • Backlog: Unit backlog of 12,146 homes with a value of $7.3 billion, indicating a healthy pipeline for future revenues.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial), a leading homebuilder in the United States, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Atlanta-based company, which operates in 42 markets across 24 states and offers a variety of homebuilding and financial services, reported a net income of $711 million, or $3.28 per share. This represents a decrease from the prior year's net income of $882 million, or $3.85 per share.

1752319219720155136.png

Despite the dip in net income, PulteGroup experienced a significant increase in net new orders, which rose by 57% to 6,214 homes. The value of these orders also increased by 56% to $3.4 billion. This surge in orders provides the company with strong momentum heading into 2024, as noted by President and CEO Ryan Marshall. PulteGroup's home sale revenues totaled $4.2 billion, a decrease from $5.0 billion in the prior year, reflecting a reduction in closings from 8,848 homes to 7,615 homes and a slight decrease in the average sales price from $561,000 to $547,000.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's home sale gross margin for the quarter was 28.9%, compared to 29.4% in the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $308 million, or 7.4% of home sale revenues, which included a $65 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in both Q4 2023 and Q4 2022. The slight decrease in gross margin and the increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues are important metrics for investors, as they reflect the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

PulteGroup's financial services segment reported a pre-tax income of $44 million, up from $24 million in the prior year, benefiting from favorable market conditions and higher capture rates in mortgage operations. The company's strong financial position is further underscored by its year-end cash balance of $1.8 billion and a low debt-to-capital ratio of 15.9%. Additionally, the announcement of a $1.5 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization signals confidence in the company's future and a commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Analysis of Performance

PulteGroup's performance in the fourth quarter, while mixed, shows resilience in a challenging market. The increase in net new orders is particularly noteworthy as it indicates potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The company's strategic positioning, with a ready supply of homes and lots, positions it well to capitalize on market conditions, especially if interest rates remain lower, as anticipated by CEO Ryan Marshall.

The company's backlog of 12,146 homes, valued at $7.3 billion, is a critical indicator of future performance, providing visibility into the company's revenue pipeline. The repurchase of 3.6 million common shares in the quarter reflects a proactive approach to capital management and shareholder returns. Overall, PulteGroup's Q4 results demonstrate a solid foundation for growth, despite the net income decline and the competitive pressures in the homebuilding industry.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find PulteGroup's latest earnings report indicative of a company with a strong balance sheet, a robust order book, and a clear strategy for shareholder returns. The company's ability to navigate market fluctuations and its commitment to capitalizing on favorable market conditions may present opportunities for those looking for stable investments in the homebuilding sector.

For a more detailed analysis and updates on PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PulteGroup Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.