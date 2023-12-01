Baillie Gifford Bolsters Stake in Jumia Technologies AG

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Trade

On December 1, 2023, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment management firm, made a significant addition to its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA, Financial), a leading pan-African e-commerce platform. The transaction involved the acquisition of 9,258,951 shares, which increased the firm's total stake to 18,606,508 shares. This trade had a 0.03% impact on Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, with the shares purchased at a price of $3.71 each. Following the transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s position in Jumia Technologies AG represents 0.06% of its portfolio and 9.20% of the company's shares outstanding.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), with over a century of experience in investment management, is known for its commitment to long-term, bottom-up investing. The firm's investment philosophy centers on fundamental analysis and proprietary research, aiming to identify companies with the potential for sustainable, above-average growth. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) manages assets for some of the world's largest professional investors, emphasizing the quality of service and the integrity of investment strategies. The firm's equity portfolio is valued at $126.19 billion, with top holdings in technology and consumer cyclical sectors, including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). 1752331371604504576.png

Introduction to Jumia Technologies AG

Jumia Technologies AG operates as a comprehensive e-commerce network across Africa, offering a marketplace that connects sellers with consumers, logistics services for package delivery, and a payment service to facilitate transactions. The company primarily earns revenue through sales of goods, commissions, fulfillment, value-added services, and marketing & advertising. With the majority of its revenue stemming from West Africa, Jumia has diversified its presence across various African regions and beyond. 1752331349362110464.png

Market Performance and Valuation of Jumia Technologies AG

As of the latest data, Jumia Technologies AG has a market capitalization of $315.935 million, with a current stock price of $3.14. Since its IPO on April 11, 2019, the stock has experienced a significant decline of 83.43%, with a year-to-date drop of 6.55%. Post-transaction, the stock has seen a decrease of 15.36%. Jumia's GF Value is set at $12.65, indicating a possible value trap, and the stock is trading at a price to GF Value ratio of 0.25, suggesting investors should think twice before investing.

Analysis of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment in Jumia Technologies AG

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s increased stake in Jumia Technologies AG reflects a strategic investment decision, positioning the e-commerce company as a notable holding within its portfolio. Despite Jumia's current market challenges, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s long-term investment approach may see potential in the company's growth trajectory and market position in Africa. The firm's investment in Jumia Technologies AG aligns with its focus on identifying companies with sustainable growth prospects, even though the stock's recent performance and valuation raise caution.

Financial Health and Future Prospects of Jumia Technologies AG

Jumia's financial health, as indicated by its GF Score of 57/100, suggests poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet receives a rank of 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is low at 2/10. Growth and GF Value Ranks are also concerning at 3/10 and 2/10, respectively. However, Jumia's cash to debt ratio is strong at 21.87, ranking 86th, which may provide some financial stability. The company's future growth potential and risks will be critical factors for investors to monitor.

Industry and Peer Comparison

Within the Retail - Cyclical industry, Jumia Technologies AG faces stiff competition. The company's performance must be evaluated against industry peers, considering factors such as market share, revenue growth, and profitability. Jumia's unique position as a pan-African e-commerce leader offers both opportunities and challenges in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.

Conclusion

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s increased stake in Jumia Technologies AG is a noteworthy development for value investors. While the current market valuation and stock performance suggest caution, the firm's long-term investment philosophy may anticipate future growth and market expansion for Jumia. Investors should carefully consider the financial health, industry position, and growth prospects of Jumia Technologies AG when evaluating it as a potential investment opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.