Baillie Gifford Trims Stake in Lemonade Inc

Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Transaction

On December 1, 2023, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, reduced its holdings in Lemonade Inc (LMND, Financial), an insurance industry innovator. The transaction saw the firm decrease its position by 158,096 shares, which equated to a 3.36% reduction in their previous stake. The shares were sold at a price of $18.30 each. Following this trade, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s total shareholding in Lemonade Inc stands at 4,549,693 shares, representing a 0.08% position in their portfolio and a 6.51% stake in the company.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has a storied history, having been established over a century ago as an investment management partnership. The firm is known for prioritizing existing clients' interests and often closes products to new business to maintain the quality of service and strategy integrity. With a client base that includes some of the world's largest professional investors, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) manages a diverse portfolio with a strong emphasis on long-term, bottom-up investing. The firm's investment philosophy centers on fundamental analysis and proprietary research, aiming to identify companies with the potential for sustainable, above-average growth. 1752331303497396224.png

Lemonade Inc's Business Overview

Lemonade Inc operates a digital and AI-powered platform in the insurance industry, offering a transparent and efficient approach to policy issuance and claims settlement. Since its IPO on July 2, 2020, the company has expanded its operations across several U.S. states, including California and New York. Lemonade Inc's business segments include ceding commission income, commission and other income, net earned premium, and net investment income. 1752331283717058560.png

Market Performance of Lemonade Inc

With a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a current stock price of $17.50, Lemonade Inc is categorized as "Significantly Undervalued" according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 0.29, indicating a potential undervaluation. However, the company's stock performance has seen a decline of 4.37% since the transaction date and a significant drop of 65.04% since its IPO. The year-to-date performance shows a slight increase of 2.7%.

Impact of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trade on Holdings

Post-transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s reduced stake in Lemonade Inc continues to form a small but strategic part of its diverse portfolio. Despite the absence of a significant trade impact value, the adjustment reflects the firm's active portfolio management strategy. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings in Lemonade Inc now account for 6.51% of the company's shares, maintaining a notable presence in its investment landscape.

Financial Health and Rankings of Lemonade Inc

Lemonade Inc's financial health is a mixed picture. The company's balance sheet is rated at 6/10, indicating a reasonable level of financial strength, supported by a cash to debt ratio of 6.20. However, its profitability rank is low at 1/10, and it has a growth rank of 0/10, reflecting challenges in these areas. The company's GF Value Rank is also low at 2/10, suggesting that it may be undervalued relative to its intrinsic value. Despite these challenges, Lemonade Inc has shown strong revenue growth over the past three years at 36.80%.

Comparison with Largest Guru Shareholder

Gotham Asset Management, LLC is currently the largest guru shareholder in Lemonade Inc. However, specific details regarding their share percentage are not available. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s position, while reduced, remains significant when compared to other guru investors, highlighting the firm's continued confidence in Lemonade Inc's potential.

Conclusion

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in Lemonade Inc shares reflects a strategic adjustment within its portfolio. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and challenging profitability and growth ranks, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) maintains a substantial stake in the company. Investors will be watching closely to see how Lemonade Inc's innovative approach to insurance will fare in the market and whether it can improve its financial metrics to match its ambitious business model.

