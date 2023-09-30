What's Driving Fiverr International Ltd's Surprising 35% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago

Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent months. The company's market capitalization currently stands at approximately $1.1 billion, with a current stock price of $28.76. Over the past week, Fiverr's stock has seen a modest gain of 1.30%. However, the past three months have painted a different picture, with the stock price suffering a significant loss of 35.40%. This decline is particularly striking when compared to the company's past GF Value of $83.27, which has now adjusted to $43.62. Despite the current GF Value suggesting a lower intrinsic value, the stock's valuation status remains labeled as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," a caution that has persisted from the past valuation.

Understanding Fiverr International Ltd

Fiverr International Ltd operates within the interactive media industry, providing a digital marketplace for freelance services. The platform facilitates the exchange of digital services akin to e-commerce transactions for physical goods. Fiverr's service offerings span various categories, including Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Writing and Translation, and Video and Animation, among others. The company's innovative approach to the gig economy has positioned it as a key player in the digital services marketplace. 1752333892410568704.png

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Fiverr's Profitability Rank is 4/10 as of September 30, 2023. The company's Operating Margin stands at -4.45%, which, while negative, is better than 39.86% of 587 companies in the same industry. Fiverr's ROE is -0.82%, surpassing 48.4% of its peers, and its ROA of -0.24% is higher than 52.33% of the industry. The company's ROIC is -6.85%, which is more favorable than 36.94% of competitors. These figures suggest that while Fiverr is not the most profitable in its sector, it holds a competitive position within the industry. 1752333910861312000.png

Growth Prospects

Fiverr's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10. The company has demonstrated strong growth with a 20.60% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 70.1% of 515 companies in the industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 35.90%, surpassing 90.41% of its peers. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 14.75%, which is better than 82.95% of the industry. However, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 6.80%, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -6.90%, indicating some inconsistency in earnings growth. 1752333927617556480.png

Shareholder Influence

Significant shareholders in Fiverr include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 820,553 shares (2.14% share percentage), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 393,231 shares (1.02% share percentage), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 327,000 shares (0.85% share percentage). The involvement of these notable investors could suggest confidence in Fiverr's business model and future prospects, potentially influencing the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

Comparing Fiverr to its competitors, we see that Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) has a market cap of $1.24 billion, Angi Inc (ANGI, Financial) is valued at $1.27 billion, and TechTarget Inc (TTGT, Financial) has a market cap of $985.216 million. These companies, all operating within the interactive media industry and with similar market capitalizations, provide a context for evaluating Fiverr's market position and performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiverr International Ltd's recent stock performance reflects a complex interplay between market sentiment and the company's intrinsic value as indicated by its GF Value. While the stock has experienced a significant drop over the past three months, its strong growth metrics suggest potential for future recovery. However, the current valuation status as a possible value trap warrants caution among investors. Fiverr's profitability, although not leading the industry, remains competitive, and the presence of significant shareholders may offer some stability. When compared to its competitors, Fiverr's market position remains robust, with growth prospects that could appeal to value investors looking for long-term opportunities in the interactive media sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.