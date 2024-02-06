What's Driving General Motors Co's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

General Motors Co (GM, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $52.14 billion. The current stock price is $38.07, reflecting a modest 0.20% gain over the past week. More impressively, the stock has seen a significant 30.39% gain over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $52.75, GM appears modestly undervalued, a positive sign for potential investors. This valuation is an improvement from the past GF Value of $54.11, which suggested investors should think twice, as it was considered a possible value trap.

General Motors: A Leader in the Automotive Industry

General Motors Co, a titan in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has a storied history and a diverse portfolio. The company, which re-emerged from bankruptcy in 2009, has streamlined its brand offerings in the United States and has recently reclaimed its position as the U.S. market share leader. With a 16.4% market share, GM stands a full percentage point ahead of Toyota. The company's autonomous vehicle arm, Cruise, has made significant strides in the field of driverless AV robotaxi services, although it faced setbacks in late 2023. GM Financial solidifies the company's financial services, having been integrated since October 2010. The diverse operations and recent market share gains position GM as a compelling company for investors to consider.

Assessing GM's Profitability

GM's Profitability Rank stands at a strong 7/10, indicating a robust position relative to its peers. The company's Operating Margin is 6.39%, surpassing 59.11% of 1,279 companies in the industry. Its ROE is an impressive 14.36%, higher than 76.11% of its competitors, while the ROA at 3.72% and ROIC at 4.47% also demonstrate GM's ability to generate profits relative to its assets and invested capital. With 9 years of profitability over the past decade, GM's financial health appears stable and promising.

Growth Trajectory of General Motors

The Growth Rank for GM is 5/10, reflecting a balanced growth profile. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 4.20%, which is better than 42.47% of the companies in the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a slight decline of -0.40%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 8.22%, indicating potential for future expansion. Earnings growth also appears promising, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 16.30% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 2.70%. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at 5.10%, suggesting that GM's profitability could continue to improve.

Top Investors in General Motors

GM has attracted the attention of notable investment firms and individuals. HOTCHKIS & WILEY leads the pack with 14,850,436 shares, representing a 1.08% stake in the company. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) follows closely with 11,827,684 shares, amounting to a 0.86% share percentage. Renowned investor Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant position with 10,762,000 shares, equating to a 0.79% share percentage. These holdings reflect the confidence and commitment of major investors in GM's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

GM operates in a highly competitive industry, with Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) being a close rival with a market cap of $46.95 billion. Li Auto Inc (LI, Financial) with a market cap of $27.75 billion, and Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial) with a market cap of $66.29 billion, also pose significant competition. GM's market cap of $52.14 billion positions it well within this competitive set, indicating its significant presence and influence in the automotive sector.

Conclusion: GM's Position in the Market

In summary, General Motors Co's recent stock performance and current valuation suggest a positive outlook for value investors. The company's stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, and its profitability and growth prospects are solid when compared to industry peers. GM's leadership position in the U.S. market, along with its investment in autonomous vehicle technology, positions it well for future growth. Considering GM's competitive stance and the confidence shown by major investors, the company's stock presents a compelling opportunity for those looking to invest in the automotive industry.

