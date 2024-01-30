Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Declines While Net Income and EPS Show Slight Increase

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Decreased by 4% for the full year and 9% for Q4 compared to the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: Dropped by 7% annually and 15% for Q4, with gross profit margins falling below the targeted 60% level.
  • Operating Income: Operating income decreased by 15% for the year and 22% for Q4, impacted by higher overhead costs and litigation expenses.
  • Net Income: Increased by 1% for the year, despite the overall decline in other financial metrics.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): EPS saw a 1% increase for the year, benefiting from interest income on cash balances and a lower income tax rate provision.
  • Balance Sheet: Strong with an increase in cash and investments, and a 9% increase in inventories to hedge against supply chain disruptions.
  • Dividends: UTMD paid higher dividends in 2023, with a total of $4,282 ($1.18/share) compared to $3,162 ($0.87/share) in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its audited financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices for hospital use, faced a challenging year with a 4% decrease in revenues and a 7% drop in gross profit compared to 2022. However, UTMD managed to report a slight 1% increase in both net income and earnings per share (EPS).

Financial Performance Overview

UTMD's financial results for 2023 were in line with management's projections at the beginning of the year, despite facing headwinds. Total consolidated worldwide sales were $2 million lower due to a $3 million decrease in sales to the company's largest biopharma OEM customer. The company also contended with higher overhead costs due to employee cost-of-living adjustments and increased raw material costs, which contributed to the inability to maintain consistent gross profit margins with the previous year.

Operating income margins were further impacted by unusual litigation expenses related to Filshie clip product liability lawsuits in the U.S. However, interest income on UTMD's cash balances helped bolster earnings before tax (EBT) and net income (NI) margins, leading to the year-over-year increase in net income and EPS.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

UTMD's balance sheet remained robust, with cash and investments totaling $92.9 million at the end of 2023, up from $75.1 million the previous year. The company used its cash reserves to increase inventories by $0.8 million, a strategic move to mitigate ongoing supply chain disruptions. Stockholders' equity also increased by $14.1 million despite the payment of stockholder dividends.

Foreign currency exchange rates had a minimal impact on the financial results, with the company reporting that sales invoiced in foreign currencies were 15% higher in 2023 compared to 2022. This accounted for 30% of total consolidated sales, up from 25% in the previous year.

Despite the overall decline in sales and gross profit, UTMD's management remains confident in the company's financial performance, citing the strength of the balance sheet and the company's ability to generate positive net income and EPS growth in a challenging environment.

Looking Ahead

UTMD expects further dilution of its gross profit margin in 2024 as biopharma OEM sales are projected to decline significantly without a comparable decline in fixed manufacturing overheads. The company continues to focus on its core competencies in manufacturing and distributing medical devices, with a particular interest in healthcare for women and their babies.

For more detailed information on Utah Medical Products Inc's financial performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. is recognized by clinicians in over one hundred countries for its high-quality medical devices that contribute to optimal long-term outcomes for patients. For further details about the company and its products, please visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Utah Medical Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.