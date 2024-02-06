Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Reports Mixed 2023 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Company Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization and Provides 2024 Guidance

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 2023 Sales: Increased by 3% to $1.2 billion, but organic sales decreased by 3% excluding non-recurring items.
  • Q4 2023 EPS: Decreased by 35% to $0.64, with non-GAAP EPS before charges/gains at $0.95, down by 11%.
  • Full-Year 2023 Sales: Decreased by 2% to $4.6 billion, with organic sales down by 6% excluding non-recurring items.
  • Full-Year 2023 EPS: Decreased by 23% to $3.17, with non-GAAP EPS before charges/gains at $3.91, down by 8%.
  • Share Repurchase: FBIN announces a new $650 million share repurchase authorization.
  • 2024 Guidance: Targets 3.5% to 5.5% net sales growth with a focus on above-market sales performance and margin expansion.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leader in home and security products, reported a mixed set of results, reflecting the challenges of a tough macroeconomic environment.

1752450069170384896.png

FBIN's Q4 2023 sales saw a 3% increase to $1.2 billion compared to the same period in 2022. However, when adjusting for the non-recurring 53rd week and foreign exchange (FX) impacts, organic sales actually decreased by 3% to $1.1 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.64, marking a significant 35% decrease from the previous year. The non-GAAP EPS before charges/gains was $0.95, an 11% decrease, influenced by one-time separation items and the 53rd week.

For the full year of 2023, FBIN's sales were $4.6 billion, a 2% decrease from 2022. Organic sales, excluding the 53rd week and FX, were down by 6% to $4.4 billion. The full-year EPS was $3.17, a 23% decrease from the previous year, while the non-GAAP EPS before charges/gains was $3.91, an 8% decrease.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

FBIN's performance in 2023 was marked by several challenges, including lower sales volumes and the impact of the non-reoccurring 53rd week. The Water Innovations segment, led by the Moen brand, and the Security segment, which includes Yale and August residential smart locks, were both affected by these factors. The company's operating margins were also impacted by inventory actions in the first half of the year, particularly in the Water Innovations and Outdoors segments.

Despite these challenges, FBIN remains confident in its ability to perform in 2024. CEO Nicholas Fink emphasized the company's focus on generating sales above the market, preserving margins, and generating cash. The company's commitment to driving long-term shareholder value is further underscored by the announcement of a new $650 million share repurchase authorization.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FBIN concluded the year with a strong balance sheet, boasting $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $799 million in free cash flow. The company actively repurchased $150 million of shares throughout the year and maintains full availability on its revolving credit facility. The company's net debt stood at $2.3 billion, with a net debt to EBITDA before charges/gains ratio of 2.5x.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Guidance

For 2024, FBIN is setting its sights on outperforming the market. CFO David Barry provided guidance that includes a net sales increase of 3.5% to 5.5%, with organic net sales ranging from a decrease of 1% to an increase of 1%. The company aims for an operating margin before charges/gains of 16.5% to 17.5% and an EPS before charges/gains of $4.20 to $4.40. The guidance reflects FBIN's strategic focus on growing core businesses, accelerating connected products, and pursuing margin growth.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc's performance in 2023 and its outlook for 2024 will be of significant interest to value investors, particularly those focused on the construction industry and related sectors. The company's strategic initiatives and financial discipline in the face of market headwinds demonstrate a commitment to maintaining its position as a leading innovator in the home and security products space.

For more detailed information on FBIN's financial results and future outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and join the investor conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fortune Brands Innovations Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.