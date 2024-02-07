Christopher Morabito, Chief Medical Officer of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS, Financial), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Astria Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies to treat diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in one transaction, selling 10,000 shares and not purchasing any shares of the company's stock. The transaction history for Astria Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc were trading at $11.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $528.94 million.

The insider's sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when interpreting insider transactions.

