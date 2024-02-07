On January 29, 2024, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Mike Chang executed a sale of 30,000 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 180,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, Silicon Carbide, GaN and Power IC products. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial segments.

The insider transaction history for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd indicates a trend of insider sales, with 14 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were trading at $26.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $734.067 million.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $26.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.14, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

