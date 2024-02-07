Canadian Utilities Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Dividend

Canadian Utilities Ltd (CDUAF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Canadian Utilities Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Canadian Utilities Ltd Do?

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

A Glimpse at Canadian Utilities Ltd's Dividend History

Canadian Utilities Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1973. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Canadian Utilities Ltd has increased its dividend each year since 1973. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 51 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Canadian Utilities Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Canadian Utilities Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.61% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.74%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Canadian Utilities Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 1.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.20% per year. And over the past decade, Canadian Utilities Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.80%. Based on Canadian Utilities Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Canadian Utilities Ltd stock as of today is approximately 6.89%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Canadian Utilities Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Canadian Utilities Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Canadian Utilities Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Canadian Utilities Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Canadian Utilities Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Canadian Utilities Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 1.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 78.14% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Canadian Utilities Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -7.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 71.33% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -3.20%, which underperforms than approximately 74.72% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Dividend Outlook

In conclusion, Canadian Utilities Ltd's longstanding history as a dividend king reflects its commitment to shareholder returns. However, the sustainability of its dividend is a complex interplay of factors including its payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics. While the company's profitability rank is strong, the growth metrics indicate some challenges ahead. Investors should closely monitor these indicators to gauge the future direction of Canadian Utilities Ltd's dividends. For those seeking to diversify their portfolio with dividend-paying stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

