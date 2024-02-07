Adtalem Global Education Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Q2 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Revenue and Enrollment Growth Drive Upward Revision in Earnings Forecast

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) reported an 8.4% year-over-year increase in revenue.
  • Enrollment Surge: Total enrollment rose by 6.2% compared to the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS was $0.98, with adjusted EPS growing by 5.1% to $1.23 year-over-year.
  • Guidance Raised: ATGE raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $1,520 million to $1,560 million and adjusted EPS to $4.55 to $4.75.
  • Segment Performance: Chamberlain and Walden segments showed robust revenue growth, while the Medical and Veterinary segment experienced a slight decline in total students.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fiscal second quarter 2024 results. The company, a leading provider of healthcare education, reported significant growth in revenue and enrollment, leading to an increase in its full-year financial guidance.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. operates a range of colleges and universities specializing in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. With a strong focus on healthcare education, the company has been successful in leveraging its Growth with Purpose strategy to achieve robust organic revenue growth and improved operational efficiencies.

1752658516784607232.png

Fiscal Performance Highlights

The company's revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $393.2 million, an 8.4% increase from the prior year's quarter. This growth was attributed to a 6.2% increase in total enrollment across its institutions. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.98, with adjusted EPS at $1.23, marking a 5.1% growth year-over-year.

Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem, emphasized the company's success, stating:

“Our success was primarily driven by the continued execution of our Growth with Purpose strategy, which has yielded robust organic revenue growth, improved operational efficiencies and outstanding student outcomes.”

Beard also highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its national reach and the positive impact it aims to have on the U.S. healthcare workforce.

Segment and Financial Details

The Chamberlain segment reported an 8.6% increase in revenue, while the Walden segment saw an impressive 11.3% revenue growth. The Medical and Veterinary segment's revenue grew by 3.8%, although total student numbers declined by 7.5%. Despite these mixed results, the overall financial health of the company remains strong.

Adtalem's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position with $182.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's long-term debt stands at $696.4 million, with a net leverage ratio that indicates a manageable level of debt relative to earnings.

The company's cash flow statement shows a net income of $50.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, with net cash provided by operating activities at $92.6 million. Capital expenditures were $30.3 million, resulting in a free cash flow that supports the company's growth initiatives.

Looking Ahead

Based on the strong performance in the second quarter, Adtalem has raised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to between $1,520 million and $1,560 million, with adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75. This upward revision reflects the company's confidence in its ability to maintain top- and bottom-line growth.

Adtalem's commitment to providing quality education and producing practice-ready clinicians is evident in its financial results and strategic initiatives. The company's focus on healthcare education positions it well to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals, making it an attractive option for value investors interested in the education sector.

For more detailed information on Adtalem Global Education Inc.'s fiscal second quarter 2024 results, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Adtalem Global Education Inc for further details.

