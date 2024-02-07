ADP Reports Solid Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024, Earnings and Revenue Climb

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Sees Revenue and Net Earnings Increase, Driven by Strong Employer Services Performance

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: ADP's revenues rose by 6% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, with organic constant currency growth also at 6%.
  • Net Earnings and EPS: Net earnings increased by 8% to $878 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) up by 9% to $2.13.
  • Adjusted EBIT and Margin: Adjusted EBIT grew by 7% to $1.1 billion, and adjusted EBIT margin expanded by 20 basis points to 24.6%.
  • Employer Services: Employer Services segment revenue increased by 8%, and U.S. pays per control grew by 2%.
  • PEO Services: PEO Services segment saw a revenue increase of 3%, with average worksite employees paid by PEO Services rising by 2% to approximately 725,000.
  • Client Funds Interest: Interest on funds held for clients increased by 20% to $225 million, despite a 2% decrease in average client funds balances.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. ADP, established in 1949, serves over 1 million clients, offering a range of services from payroll to human capital management solutions, insurance, and retirement services to businesses of all sizes.

1752667097965686784.png

Financial Performance Highlights

ADP's performance in the second quarter reflects a robust growth trajectory, with revenues increasing to $4.7 billion, a 6% rise compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a solid performance in the Employer Services segment, which saw an 8% increase in revenue. The PEO Services segment also contributed positively, with a 3% revenue increase and a 2% rise in the average number of worksite employees paid.

Net earnings for the quarter stood at $878 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The adjusted net earnings, which exclude certain non-GAAP adjustments, mirrored this growth at $881 million. Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS both increased by 9% to $2.13, reflecting the company's profitability and efficiency in generating earnings.

Operational and Segment Performance

The Employer Services segment's margin saw a significant increase of 170 basis points, while the PEO Services segment experienced a slight margin decrease of 50 basis points. Interest on funds held for clients, a key metric for ADP's investment strategy, increased by 20% to $225 million, despite a slight decrease in average client funds balances. The average interest yield on client funds saw a substantial increase of 50 basis points to 2.8%.

ADP's President and CEO, Maria Black, commented on the results, stating,

Our momentum to start the year continued into our second quarter with strong revenue and earnings growth. We are focused on providing exceptional HCM products and outstanding service, and these efforts continued to drive client satisfaction to new heights."

Chief Financial Officer Don McGuire added,

Following another quarter of record bookings and strong retention, we are well-positioned for steady growth over the remainder of the year. And, as always, we remain committed to improving profitability while continuing to invest consistently to position ourselves to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders."

Looking Ahead

ADP updated its fiscal 2024 outlook, projecting a revenue growth of 6% to 7%, with adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 60 to 70 basis points. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%, with diluted EPS growth forecasted at 10% to 12%. The Employer Services segment is anticipated to grow by 7% to 8%, with a margin increase of 150 to 160 basis points. PEO Services revenue is expected to grow by 3% to 4%, although the segment margin may decrease by 80 to 100 basis points.

The company's financial stability is further evidenced by its consolidated balance sheet, which shows a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. The cash flow statement indicates strong cash flows from operating activities at $1.4 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Automatic Data Processing Inc's Q2 fiscal 2024 results demonstrate the company's ability to maintain growth and profitability in a competitive business services industry. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, ADP is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of steady growth and shareholder value creation.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the webcast of the financial analysts' conference call on ADP's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Automatic Data Processing Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.