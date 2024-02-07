Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 22.37% gain over the past week and a 10.90% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $3.63 billion, with a current stock price of $21.55. This performance indicates a strong upward momentum for the stock, which is currently considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $24.33, up from the past GF Value of $23.66. The consistent modest undervaluation over the past quarter suggests that the stock may still have room to grow, aligning with the intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Introduction to Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc, operating in the Oil & Gas industry, is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and pressure pumping in North America. The company's expansion through the acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business has positioned it as one of the largest pressure pumpers on the continent, enhancing its service offerings with wireline operations, frac sand mines, and advanced technology.

Assessing Liberty Energy's Profitability

Liberty Energy's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, reflecting a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin of 15.92% is impressive, outperforming 63.14% of its industry peers. Additionally, the Return on Equity (ROE) is at a robust 33.16%, surpassing 86.91% of competitors, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at 19.34% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 26.19% both indicate a strong ability to generate profits relative to their respective capital bases. These figures underscore Liberty Energy's competitive edge in profitability, despite only having three years of profitability over the past decade.

Growth Trajectory of Liberty Energy

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10, which indicates a moderate growth profile. Liberty Energy's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 5.00%, which is more favorable than 38.26% of its industry counterparts. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of 3.40%, although this still ranks better than 26.5% of industry peers. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 2.97%, positioning the company favorably against 50.78% of competitors. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is particularly strong at 56.30%, outperforming 78.63% of industry peers. Despite a projected decline in EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) of -14.68%, Liberty Energy still ranks better than 12.28% of its industry peers.

Key Shareholders in Liberty Energy

Notable investors have taken significant positions in Liberty Energy, with Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) leading the pack holding 1,249,800 shares, representing a 0.74% share percentage. HOTCHKIS & WILEY follows with 462,930 shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) also maintains a stake with 182,961 shares, equating to 0.11% share percentage. These holdings reflect the confidence and interest of seasoned investors in Liberty Energy's market potential.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Liberty Energy holds a strong position within the Oil & Gas industry. Cactus Inc (WHD, Financial) with a market cap of $2.87 billion, Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) at $3.67 billion, and USA Compression Partners LP (USAC, Financial) at $2.52 billion are among its closest competitors by market capitalization. Liberty Energy's recent stock performance and growth prospects position it competitively within this group, suggesting a robust market presence and potential for continued success.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Energy Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's valuation remains modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, indicating potential for further growth. Liberty Energy's profitability metrics are strong, particularly in terms of ROE and ROIC, which are better than a vast majority of its industry peers. Growth prospects, while mixed, still place the company in a favorable position relative to its competitors. With notable shareholders maintaining their investments and a competitive market cap, Liberty Energy is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the Oil & Gas industry.

