Why Paramount Global's Stock Skyrocketed 25% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance over the recent quarter. With a current market capitalization of $10.2 billion and a stock price of $15.28, the company has seen a 24.76% gain over the past three months. Despite this impressive surge, the GF Value suggests a more cautious approach, labeling the stock as a possible value trap and advising investors to think twice before making a move. The GF Value, which stood at $33.06 three months ago, has since decreased to $30.49, reflecting a potential overvaluation of the stock at its current price.

Paramount Global: A Media Powerhouse

Paramount Global operates as a diversified media giant, formed from the merger of CBS and Viacom. The company boasts a vast array of assets, including the CBS television network, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures, among others. Paramount Global also runs several streaming services, with Paramount+ and Pluto TV being the most prominent. This extensive portfolio positions Paramount Global as a significant player in the media industry, with a reach that spans across various content platforms and genres.

1752712624283480064.png

Assessing Paramount Global's Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Paramount Global holds a Profitability Rank of 7/10, which is commendable within its industry. However, the company's operating margin stands at -1.49%, indicating challenges in converting revenue into operating income. In terms of return on equity (ROE), the company has a negative figure of -4.96%, while its return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are also in the negative territory, at -1.95% and -0.66% respectively. Despite these figures, Paramount Global has maintained profitability over the past 10 years, which is a testament to its enduring business model in a competitive industry.

1752712642390290432.png

Growth Trajectory of Paramount Global

The Growth Rank for Paramount Global is currently at 4/10. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 2.00%, and its 5-year counterpart is slightly lower at 1.80%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 2.64%. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) growth rates have been negative over the past 3 and 5 years, at -30.10% and -17.90% respectively. Despite these past setbacks, the future EPS growth rate is expected to rebound to a positive 12.65%, indicating potential for recovery and expansion.

1752712659821817856.png

Influential Shareholders in Paramount Global

Paramount Global's shareholder roster includes some notable names. Leading the pack is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), holding a significant 14.39% share of the company with 93,730,975 shares. John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 11,330,850 shares, representing a 1.74% stake. HOTCHKIS & WILEY rounds out the top three, holding 6,903,352 shares, which equates to a 1.06% share percentage. The presence of these major holders underscores the confidence and interest in Paramount Global's long-term value proposition.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its peers, Paramount Global stands out with a market cap of $10.2 billion. Its closest competitors include Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR, Financial) with a market cap of $7.56 billion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial) at $6.96 billion, and Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial) with $6.18 billion. Paramount Global's larger market capitalization reflects its broader asset base and market presence, which could be a factor in its recent stock performance.

Conclusion: Paramount Global's Market Position

In summary, Paramount Global's recent 24.76% stock price increase over the past three months is a significant development for investors to consider. While the GF Value indicates a possible overvaluation, the company's solid profitability track record and optimistic future growth estimates provide a counterbalance. The involvement of high-profile investors like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) also adds a layer of credibility to the stock's potential. However, when juxtaposed with its competitors, Paramount Global's position as a market leader is evident, yet the industry's competitive dynamics require continuous monitoring. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, keeping in mind the company's current valuation and growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.