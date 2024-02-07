Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 3,235 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 138,784 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Natera Inc is a pioneer in the field of genetic testing and diagnostics, offering a range of services including prenatal testing, cancer screening, and organ health monitoring. The company's advanced technology platforms and innovative bioinformatics analysis provide valuable insights for healthcare providers and patients.

The insider transaction history at Natera Inc reveals a pattern of 67 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $65.09, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.957 billion.

The stock's valuation can be assessed using the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), which is currently set at $61.98 for Natera Inc. With a trading price of $65.09, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The GF Value image below provides further context:

The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of company performance and sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market position, and future prospects when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

