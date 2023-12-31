Chuck Royce Reduces Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corp

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Trade

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable reduction in its holdings of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial), a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. The firm sold 270,588 shares, resulting in a 38.56% decrease in its position. This transaction had a minor impact of -0.03% on the portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $10.04 per share. Following the sale, the firm retained 431,118 shares of LINC, which now comprises 0.04% of its portfolio and represents a 1.37% ownership in the company.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Profile

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment community, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a focus on small-cap investing, the firm seeks out companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, occasionally extending to $10 billion. The investment philosophy is grounded in identifying undervalued stocks with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. Royce's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), with a portfolio equity of $9.82 billion predominantly in the Industrials and Technology sectors.1752936202081824768.png

Lincoln Educational Services Corp at a Glance

Lincoln Educational Services Corp, trading under the symbol LINC, has been offering post-secondary education since its IPO on June 23, 2005. The company's programs span automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare, hospitality services, and IT. With most revenue generated from the Transportation and Skilled Trades segment, LINC operates through Campus Operations and Transitional segments. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $280.978 million, with a stock price of $8.96 and a PE ratio of 9.90, indicating profitability. However, the stock is currently deemed Significantly Overvalued with a GF Value of $6.43.1752936184360890368.png

Detailed Transaction Insights

The trade on December 31, 2023, saw Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm reduce its stake in LINC at a trade price of $10.04. The firm's current holding of 431,118 shares reflects a modest 0.04% of its portfolio, with a significant 1.37% stake in the company. This move aligns with the firm's strategy of investing in undervalued companies with strong financials and growth potential.

Financial Health and Stock Performance

LINC's financial health is robust, with a Financial Strength rank of 8/10 and an interest coverage ratio of 83.89. The stock's GF Score of 71/100 suggests average performance potential. Despite a Profitability Rank of 4/10, the company boasts a high ROE of 19.02% and an ROA of 9.31%. However, the stock's GF Value Rank of 1/10 indicates that it is significantly overvalued at the current price.

Comparative Stock Metrics

LINC's Growth Rank stands at 8/10, supported by a three-year revenue growth rate of 6.50% and EBITDA growth of 17.70%. The stock's Momentum Rank is 6/10, reflecting a mix of recent price performance and longer-term trends. Despite these positive indicators, the stock's valuation remains a concern, with a price to GF Value ratio of 1.39.

Market Context and Guru Holdings

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm is not the only notable investor in LINC. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC holds a significant stake in the company, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed. Royce's top holdings and sector preferences provide context for this transaction, indicating a strategic adjustment rather than a shift in overall investment philosophy.

Conclusion

The recent reduction in LINC by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy of seeking value in small-cap companies. While the transaction's impact on the portfolio is minimal, it reflects the firm's ongoing assessment of LINC's valuation and future prospects. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this trade influences LINC's performance and Royce's investment outcomes in the coming quarters.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.