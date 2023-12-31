Chuck Royce Bolsters Position in Standard Motor Products Inc

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent Portfolio Addition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 106,3960 shares of Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP, Financial), a leading manufacturer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket industry. This transaction, executed at a price of $39.81 per share, represents a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its stake in the company to 4.90% and bringing the total shareholding to 1,063,960 shares.

Investment Guru: Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the world of small-cap investing, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm is renowned for its focus on companies with market capitalizations up to $10 billion. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued stocks with strong balance sheets, a successful business track record, and promising future profitability. As of the latest data, the firm manages an equity portfolio worth $9.82 billion, with top holdings in various sectors, including Industrials and Technology.

1752936485725827072.png

Standard Motor Products Inc: A Company Overview

Founded in 1919, Standard Motor Products Inc has established itself as a stalwart in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company specializes in manufacturing and distributing premium automotive parts for engine management, ignition, emission, fuel systems, and temperature control. With a focus on both original equipment and services markets, SMP operates primarily in the United States, while also serving customers in Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company's segments include Engineered Solutions, Temperature Control, and Vehicle Control.

1752936466922762240.png

Impact of the Trade on Royce's Portfolio

The recent acquisition of SMP shares by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has bolstered its position in the company, now accounting for 0.43% of the portfolio. With a trade impact of 0.03%, the firm's strategy reflects a confidence in SMP's potential for growth and stability within the automotive sector.

Financial and Market Performance of SMP

Standard Motor Products Inc currently boasts a market capitalization of $876.777 million, with a stock price of $40.35. The company's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at 25.61, indicating profitability. SMP is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $46.35 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.87. The stock has experienced a gain of 1.36% since the transaction date and has seen a significant increase of 647.22% since its IPO in 1977. Year-to-date, the stock has risen by 1.53%.

GuruFocus Valuation and Rankings

According to GuruFocus, SMP is modestly undervalued with a GF Score of 92/100, indicating a high potential for outperformance. The company's financial strength is solid, with a Financial Strength rank of 7/10 and an interest coverage ratio of 6.73. SMP's Profitability Rank is impressive at 8/10, supported by a robust Growth Rank of 9/10 and a GF Value Rank of 7/10. The company's Momentum Rank is also strong at 8/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

GAMCO Investors currently stands as the largest guru shareholder in SMP, while other notable investment firms like Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain holdings in the company. This collective interest from multiple gurus underscores the stock's appeal within the value investing community.

Market Context and Future Outlook

Since its IPO, SMP has demonstrated a robust stock performance, with a year-to-date increase of 1.53%. Looking ahead, the stock's future potential is promising based on GuruFocus analysis and prevailing market trends. With a strong GF Score and favorable valuation rankings, SMP is positioned to continue its growth trajectory, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Transaction Analysis

The strategic addition of SMP shares to Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio reflects a calculated move to capitalize on the company's strong financial health and growth prospects. With a modestly undervalued status and high GF Score, SMP aligns with the firm's investment philosophy of seeking out undervalued companies with solid fundamentals and promising futures. As the automotive aftermarket industry evolves, SMP's strategic positioning and Royce's increased stake may yield significant returns for the firm's portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.