Concentrix Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Prospects of Concentrix Corp

Concentrix Corp(CNXC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-02-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Concentrix Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Concentrix Corp Do?

Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five primary industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Canada, Germany, Great Britain and others.

A Glimpse at Concentrix Corp's Dividend History

Concentrix Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Concentrix Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Concentrix Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.27% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.36%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Furthermore, based on Concentrix Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Concentrix Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.27%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-11-30, Concentrix Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. Concentrix Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Concentrix Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-11-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Concentrix Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Concentrix Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Concentrix Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 12.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.58% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Concentrix Corp's earnings increased by approximately 23.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.41% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 66.40%, which outperforms approximately 96.8% of global competitors, underscores its strong financial health.

Concluding Thoughts on Concentrix Corp's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Concentrix Corp's recent dividend announcement, consistent payment history, and promising yield metrics are indicative of a potentially rewarding investment for dividend-seeking investors. The company's low payout ratio coupled with high profitability and growth ranks paint a picture of a robust enterprise capable of sustaining and potentially increasing its dividend payments. The amalgamation of these factors should be of particular interest to value investors focused on long-term income generation. As Concentrix Corp continues to navigate the dynamic technological landscape, its dividend prospects may serve as a beacon for those seeking fiscal stability in a volatile market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.