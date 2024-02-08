Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $78.47, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 6.81%, marked against a three-month change of 23.15%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Edwards Lifesciences Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower but still strong momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Edwards Lifesciences Corp the GF Score of 99 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Edwards Lifesciences Corp Business

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, with a market cap of $47.59 billion and sales of $5.819 billion, operates with a robust operating margin of 30.05%. Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, the company has cemented its leadership in the medical devices sector, specializing in products for structural heart disease. Its portfolio includes surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters, and monitoring systems critical for heart function assessment during surgery. Notably, Edwards Lifesciences Corp generates approximately 55% of its total sales from international markets.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Edwards Lifesciences Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 13.65, the company exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. Additionally, a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12 solidifies its financial health, indicating strategic handling of debt.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Edwards Lifesciences Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased by 5.23% over the past five years, showcasing a consistent upward trajectory. Furthermore, Edwards Lifesciences Corp's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is ranked highly in Growth, demonstrating a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 8.1% outperforms 51.88% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, the company has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 15.5 and a five-year rate of 15.1, highlighting its capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Edwards Lifesciences Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As Edwards Lifesciences Corp continues to innovate and lead in the medical devices sector, its financial metrics suggest a trajectory that could reward value investors with long-term gains.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.